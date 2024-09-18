Steelers rookies spend the day helping Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here's an interesting question - who can promptly and perfectly prepare and pack 3,000 pounds of Pittsburgh Peppers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers, of course.

This year's rookie class was on the assembly line at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank on Tuesday to give back to the community.

The players were also there to get a tour of the new, massive facility.

Players like Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier, Ryan Watts, Mason McCormick, and several others proved they were certainly no novices when it comes to giving back and helping out.

The peppers packed by the Steelers will now head to pantries across the region and then be directed to the homes of many families who find themselves in need.