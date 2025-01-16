Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson's dog dies: "You will forever be a part of us"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson says Prince, the dog that has been with him since his rookie year, has died.

Wilson posted on social media Thursday saying goodbye to his 12-year-old dog.

"I got you my rookie year & you have been a blessing to our family with so many memories, hugs and kisses from our 4 kids and us. You will forever be a part of us. Today was a hard day," Wilson wrote.

The quarterback said Prince beat cancer twice and lived twice as long as some dogs his breed. Wilson shared photos showing himself and his wife Ciara with Prince.

“Prince” 12 years ago you came into my life. I got you my rookie year & you have been a blessing to our family with so many memories, hugs and kisses from our 4 kids and us. You will forever be a part of us. Today was a hard day. But you overcame cancer 2x and lived 12 years when… pic.twitter.com/WgaaZubACc — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 16, 2025

"Heaven got a good one! Forever the Prince of Peace. Love you," he said.

The loss of his dog comes just after the Steelers lost 28-14 to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round. The Steelers closed the season with a five-game losing streak.

During Wilson's first season with the Steelers, he went 6-6 as the starter after replacing Justin Fields in the middle of the season. Wilson threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions.

All three Steelers quarterbacks are on expiring contracts heading into 2025. Wilson said he'd like to come back next season and Coach Mike Tomlin said the team is open to considering their current quarterbacks.

"Obviously, we don't have a quarterback under contract, and so we got some major discussions there," Tomlin said at a press conference on Tuesday. "We are certainly open to considering those guys, but there's a lot of work ahead of us, and the major work obviously, starts first and foremost with just understanding what our options are, what the field looks like in free agency, what the draft pool looks like, and then beginning the process in terms of decision-making based on known variables."