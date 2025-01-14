Steelers, Tomlin turn focus to off-season after another early playoff exit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his final press conference of the 2024 season on Tuesday.

The veteran head coach expressed disappointment in getting eliminated from the playoffs but began to switch his focus to the varying off-season responsibilities head coaches are tasked with, including coaching staff changes, player turnover, and more.

Tomlin mentioned possible changes to the coaching staff, saying it's rather early in the off-season process, but coaching staff changes are a part of the business.

When asked to summarize the offense over the season, Tomlin admitted there were shortcomings, saying the team needs to score more points and no team can "score 14 points in January to be successful."

Possible quarterback changes

One of the hot-button off-season topics for the Steelers now will be their quarterback situation, with all three quarterbacks on expiring contracts heading into 2025.

Tomlin said quarterback Justin Fields, who went 4-2 as a starter early in the season, could be brought back as a permanent starter, but noted those decisions would be made later.

"Obviously, we don't have a quarterback under contract, and so we got some major discussions there," Tomlin said. "We are certainly open to considering those guys, but there's a lot of work ahead of us, and the major work obviously, starts first and foremost with just understanding what our options are, what the field looks like in free agency, what the draft pool looks like, and then beginning the process in terms of decision-making based on known variables."

Russell Wilson, who replaced Fields in the middle of the season, went 6-6 as the starter and threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

George Pickens' future

Tomlin was asked about wideout George Pickens' status in 2025. The receiver is now entering the final year of his rookie contract and is eligible for an extension.

Pickens finished the 2024 season with 900 receiving yards and three touchdowns, but Tomlin said it was still early in the off-season process and the team and Pickens have not had formal extension negotiations.

"We haven't had any conversations about pecking orders or priorities regarding any individuals contractually," Tomlin added. "I don't know [if] that's going to transpire this week; we're still assessing what transpired in 2024, those are more 2025 things."

Tomlin was also asked about Pickens' growth as a player, personally and professionally. He said there remains room for growth, and Tomlin is always looking for such development from his players.

"There's certainly, obviously, more room for growth there. I think he covered some ground in 2024, but there's certainly a heck of a lot more ground to be covered, so we'll see where that leads us," Tomlin said. "I'm always concerned about the growth and development of individuals, whether it's skill relative to the positions they hold, professionalism, maturity, or combinations of all of the above."

Tomlin not leaving the Steelers, per report

Tomlin, under contract with the Steelers through 2027, will reportedly not be dismissed following a dismal five-game losing streak to close the season.

He was asked about his future as the Steelers' head coach and the message he wanted to send to rival teams who thought about calling to make a trade for his services.

His response was succinct.

"I have no message," Tomlin said. "Save your time."