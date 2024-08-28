Pittsburgh Steelers announce Russell Wilson will be team's Week 1 starter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that quarterback Russell Wilson will be the team's Week 1 starter against the Atlanta Falcons.

Coach Tomlin has named Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback. pic.twitter.com/REWKkybpNo — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 28, 2024

Wilson, who signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh this offseason after being released by the Denver Broncos, completed 10 of 12 passes for 73 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions during 2024 preseason play.

Wilson faced training camp competition from another offseason acquisition in former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

After acquiring both quarterbacks, head coach Mike Tomlin said in March that Wilson had the edge over Fields if one player had to start a hypothetical game.

"I just thought it was appropriate to [name a starting quarterback] at this time. I think that doing it earlier than this time would have put a de-emphasis on the work that we were able to get done from a developmental standpoint," Tomlin said at a post-practice press conference on Wednesday.

Tomlin also praised Fields and Wilson for their professionalism and play during training camp and preseason, saying the decision to name a starting quarterback was "difficult in a positive way."

Last season, the 35-year-old Wilson threw for more than 3,000 yards and tossed 26 touchdowns.

Throughout Wilson's 12-year NFL career, he has passed for 43,653 yards, 334 touchdowns and 106 interceptions.

Wilson also won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013.