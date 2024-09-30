Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick expresses frustration with unnecessary roughness call

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Minkah Fitzpatrick wasn't thrilled about being called for an unnecessary roughness penalty on Sunday and expressed his frustration with the call in the locker room after the game.

Fitzpatrick was flagged fifteen yards during Sunday's game for a hit in the third quarter on Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

"I thought we were playing football," Fitzpatrick said when asked about his thoughts on the call. "I don't know what we're playing at this point. Very different game than what I grew up playing and what I grew up loving. "Can't hit nobody hard. Can't be violent. So, I don't know. I don't know what to say anymore."

The penalty came on a play when Mitchell was targeted with a deep pass, but he pulled up short of the ball and was hit by Fitzpatrick.

"They said he's a defenseless player, and I hit him in the head," Fitzpatrick said. "I don't understand how he's defenseless."

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 29: Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) hits Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (10) during and NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts on September 29, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fitzpatrick said that if an opponent is going for the ball, he too is going to make a play on him or the ball.

"Just because he puts his arms down at the last second, it shouldn't be a penalty," Fitzpatrick added. "Didn't hit him in the head either. But like I said, you hit people hard, and they're throwing flags now."

Steelers come up short in quest to remain undefeated

The Steelers fell into a 17-0 hole against the Colts on Sunday, losing 27-24 on the road in Indianapolis.

Justin Fields ran for two second-half scores and threw for another, but the team turned the ball over on downs when a botched snap led to a 12-yard loss with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

Joe Flacco threw for two touchdown passes after taking over for Anthony Richardson, who left the game with an injury.

The Steelers will return home next week and are set to host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.