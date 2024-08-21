Steelers looking to improve during final preseason game this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With one preseason game to go, the Steelers are looking to bounce back this weekend when they head to Detroit to face the Lions.

The Steelers are gearing up to play their third preseason game having lost their first two.

Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium was a tough one, but defensive coordinator Teryl Austin says it presents good learning lessons for the younger players on the team.

"Initially, we started the game in a good light," Austin said. "I thought we were doing a good job against the run. Obviously in the second half, didn't play the way we wanted to play and it's a lesson for the younger guys. The standard is the standard. Doesn't matter where you fall, when you step on the field, you're upholding something here, so we gotta get better."

A lot of the starters didn't play on Saturday, including T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward. Rookie Beanie Bishop didn't dress either, as it's looking like he could earn a spot as the starting nickel cornerback.

Russell Wilson did play a majority of the first half, while Justin Fields played the second half.

The team allowed four sacks and the offense struggled at times with pre-snap penalties and third down efficiency.

"When you get off track with the pre-snap issues, which was the problem the first game, then you have possession downs and false starts, you're making yourself one dimensional and that's a tough way to make a living," said offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. "That's not our standard, it's not acceptable. But at the same time, you'd rather go through this now than have it happen Week One."

Smith went on to say they need to work better at first and second down so that they aren't trying to convert these third and longs.

Rookie offensive lineman Troy Fautanu didn't play and it wasn't a performance to remember for the offensive line.

The team's first six drives all ended in punts and one missed field goal.

In the second half, the Steelers had possession three times and all three drives ended in a turnover on downs.

"The first two players were third and five, we false start and get to third and ten," Smith said. "Then you get in there and we get sacked. Sometimes you look at those sacks. I think it's a combination of things. You're talking about spacing in your pass game. Sometimes it's the drop of the quarterback. The obvious one is if you get beat early and inside in pass protection, I don't care what scheme you're running, that's an issue."

Offensive lineman James Daniels described the problems as 'technique issues' and said the players will fix those issues.

Daniels went on to highlight the work of rookie center Zach Frazier, who will be stepping into a bigger role with Nate Herbig placed on injured reserve.

Broderick Jones is battling an injury, but says it shouldn't have an impact on his play.

Saturday's game in Detroit is set to kick off at 1 p.m.