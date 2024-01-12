Steelers holding final practice today before leaving for New York

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The clock is ticking as Steeler Nation gets hyped for Sunday!

Final preps are underway before the team heads to Buffalo and Pittsburgh is ready for the big game.

The anticipation is building and the Steelers are set to have one final practice as they gear up for the Wild Card matchup against the Bills.

Practice on Thursday brought some good news to Steeler Nation.

For the first time since Week 15, Minkah Fitzpatrick was a full participant in practice.

He missed several games after injuring his knee and he has a good feeling headed into the postseason.

Fitzpatrick will be playing alongside safety Damontae Kazee, who is returning from a three-game suspension.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Michael Pittman Jr. #11 of the Indianapolis Colts and Damontae Kazee #23 of the Pittsburgh Steelers collide while going after a ball during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. / Getty Images

Running back Najee Harris was also back on the field at practice on Thursday.

While the game might be Sunday afternoon, you don't have to wait that long to cheer on your team.

The city is hosting a Steelers pep rally today at Noon at the City-County building.

You're asked to wear black and gold and don't forget your Terrible Towel!

The weather is also a big topic heading into Sunday's game as it's expected to be cold, windy, and snowy.

The NFL is always checking field conditions for the safety of players.

Currently, snow is in the forecast, but it all depends on what the lake effect snow machine does in the area.

Stay with KDKA leading up to kickoff as the First Alert weather team tracks the skies over the next couple of days.