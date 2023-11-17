Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick out Sunday against Cleveland Browns with hamstring injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury.

Fitzpatrick, who was declared out on Friday by the team, will miss his third straight game due to the injury. He has not practiced since hurting his hamstring in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Now, Damontae Kazee will make his third straight start in relief of Fitzpatrick, who was recently voted as the top safety in the league.

The Steelers will also be without safety Keanu Neal on Sunday due to a rib injury. He has started eight games this season. Trenton Thompson is expected to replace Neal in the starting lineup. Thompson was elevated from the practice squad last week and has never started a game in the NFL.

Defensive lineman Montravius Adams is also out Sunday due to an ankle injury. Rookie Keeanu Benton is expected to see more time in his place.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth is questionable for Sunday's game. He returned to practice this week, including getting full practices in on Thursday and Friday. Freiermuth has been on injured reserve since injuring his hamstring in October. He has missed the team's last five games.

Sunday's game between Pittsburgh and Cleveland has serious playoff implications. Both teams are in the middle of the playoff race and are within striking distance of a division title.

The Steelers face the Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m. You can watch the game on KDKA-TV.