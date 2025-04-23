Steelers part of Hasbro-NFL TRANSFORMERS collaboration

The Pittsburgh Steelers are part of an epic team-up between the NFL and Hasbro in their new TRANSFORMERS x NFL action figures line.

Kids will be able to get these new toys that are a first-of-its-kind TRANSFORMERS that will go from a robot to a fully detailed and licensed NFL helmet.

A look at the final transformation from robot to Steelers helmet! Hasbro/NFL

The Steelers' character, named Pittsburgh Steelers Steelsmash, is joined by Dallas Cowboys Starblitz, Green Bay Packers Tundra Prime, and Kansas City Chiefs KC-59.

"Teaming TRANSFORMERS up with the NFL is an extremely exciting milestone as we explore strategic and innovative ways to grow the franchise," said Tamara Grindrod, Global Play Leader at Hasbro. "This latest collaboration is a great example of how we're connecting new and passionate fan bases with our iconic characters."

The 5.5-inch action figure converts from an action figure robot to a football helmet in 23 steps. Along with transforming into a Steelers helmet, they will also come with accessories, including a mini football and a mini helmet that the action figure can wear.

They retail for $25, and they're available for pre-order on Amazon. They're expected to be available in December.