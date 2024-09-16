Steelers give Russell Wilson 'petty game ball' after beating Broncos in Denver

DENVER, Co. (KDKA) -- Russell Wilson didn't take the field for the Steelers in his return to Denver but he still got a game ball, in this case referred to as a 'petty game ball.'

The veteran quarterback signed with the Steelers this past offseason as a free agent after being released by the Broncos just two years into a five-year, $240 million deal and was poised to make a return start in Denver, but a calf injury sidelined those plans.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Denver. Jack Dempsey / AP

Justin Fields instead got his second straight start and led the team to a 13-6 win over the Broncos. After the game, Fields said spoke about Wilson's time in Denver.

"I think we all know Russ got kind of did dirty last year," Fields said. "I know he wished he could have played today in this game, but it's awesome getting a win for him. He got a petty game ball. It's great getting the dub for Russ."

ESPN's Brooke Pryor said Sunday that head coach Mike Tomlin often gives out 'petty game balls' to Steelers players who beat their former teams.

Fields added that that Brandon Johnson and Corliss Waitman each received one, as well.

The Steelers opened their season with two road games and came away with two wins. The team's focus now shifts to the Los Angeles Chargers who will visit Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and you can watch the game on KDKA-TV.