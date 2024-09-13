Steelers QB Russell Wilson questionable for Sunday's game against Denver Broncos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

On Friday's injury report, the team listed Wilson as questionable due to a calf injury. Sunday's game will be Wilson's first against his former team.

Wilson did not play in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. Backup quarterback Justin Fields got the start, and he is in line to start again on Sunday. The 35-year-old Wilson aggravated a calf injury in practice ahead of Week 1. He originally injured his calf in training camp.

"I'm getting there," Wilson said on Thursday after practice. "I also have to listen to the doctors and hear what they have to say and all that. At the end of the day, it's one of those decisions that's a team effort to figure out what's the best thing. I'm doing everything I can to go, that's for sure."

Wilson, a team captain, warmed up ahead of the game against the Falcons before the team decided to sit him.

Wilson signed a one-year contract with the Steelers after being released by the Broncos in the offseason.

How to watch the Steelers vs. Broncos game

