Steelers fans share excitement, optimism following season-opening win against Falcons

Sunday brought with it a big first win for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as football is back in the Steel City. The Steelers kicked off the season with a 20-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Fans are already picking out what they're seeing on the field and what they like as the regular season gets underway.

"Great win today, looked pretty good. Aaron Rodgers looked a little rough in the pocket, but I think he pulled it together, so we're looking pretty good," Matt McCloskew said.

Tailgates are back, the jerseys are back and most importantly, Steeler football is back.

And there was plenty to pay attention to with Rodgers kicking off his 22nd professional season, his second in Pittsburgh, and the team entering into a new coaching era with Pittsburgh native Mike McCarthy.

"I liked Aaron Rodgers. I liked the play calling; Mike McCarthy, you know, actually has emotion. He talks to the players; he's very much into it," Caitlin Monper said.

"I think the offense looked fantastic today. Better than it has probably in the last four years. I love what they're doing with the offense," Ryan Thomas said.

Overall, fans say a win is a win.

"That was one we had to have. Didn't have to be perfect; just needed the positive result," Billy Battistone said.

A positive result is most definitely what Steelers Nation got from near and far.

"It was my first Steelers game," Nick Bennett said, who traveled to Pittsburgh from Nebraska. "The atmosphere was insane, all the bars, just walking down and walking over the bridge, all these Pittsburgh fans. Everyone's in black and gold."

Looking ahead to next week, the Steelers will be in New England for a 1 p.m. kickoff against the Patriots on Sunday.