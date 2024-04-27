Steelers draft day 3 - who they've picked so far, and what's left for the final day

DETROIT (KDKA) - The Steelers so far have made four selections through the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, OT Troy Fautanu, C Zach Frazier, WR Roman Wilson, and LB Payton Wilson.

Now, with day three of the NFL Draft kicking off at noon, the Steelers hold three more picks:

4th round - 119th overall pick

6th round - 178th overall pick (originally held by Panthers, acquired in Diontae Johnson trade)

6th round - 195th overall pick

Today will be the final day of the draft with rounds 4-7 taking place. As mentioned above, the Steelers hold one pick in the fourth round, two picks in the sixth round, and no picks in the fifth or sixth rounds.

As always, that is subject to change with potential trades.

This story will be updated with the picks as well as any other developing news from day three of the NFL Draft.

How can I watch day 3 of the NFL Draft?

Day three of the NFL Draft, rounds 4-7, will once again be available on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.

Who have the Steelers picked so far?

The Steelers have made four selections - an offensive tackle, a center, a wide receiver, and a linebacker with their picks through the first three rounds.

Round 1, 20th overall: OT Troy Fautanu

Round 2, 51st overall: C Zach Frazier

Round 3, 84th overall: WR Roman Wilson

Round 3, 98th overall: LB Payton Wilson

The first-round pick, Troy Fautanu



The 23-year-old Fautanu spent five seasons at the University of Washington. After redshirting in 2019, he saw his first college football action in 2020 as a reserve before starting three games in 2021.

The 2023 season cemented Fautanu as one of the best offensive linemen in college football. He started 15 games at left tackle and earned all-conference and All-American honors. He was also the key piece on an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the best offensive line in college football.

The second-round pick, Zach Frazier

Offensive lineman Zach Frazier was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

Frazier, a center from West Virginia, was drafted No. 51 overall on Friday, one of three picks the team had on Day 2 of the draft. The selection was announced on the stage by Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.

"They're getting a hard worker who is going to give everything he has to the organization to win football games," Frazier said on Friday night, according to the team's website. "I couldn't be more excited."

The third-round picks, Roman Wilson & Payton Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected wide receiver Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The wide receiver out of Michigan was selected No. 84 overall on Friday.

Wilson was a key offensive piece on a team that won the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship. He started all 15 games last season and led the Wolverines with 48 receptions for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was a second-team All-Big Ten Conference selection.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound wide receiver ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the NFL Combine.

At No. 98 overall, the Steelers picked up the linebacker who won the Chuck Bednarik Defensive Player of the Year Award and Butkus Award last season. He had 138 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks over 12 games in 2023.

The 6-foot-4, 233-pounder will help bring depth to the Steelers' linebacker room.

"He was a guy we had high on our board," Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said on Friday, according to the team's website. "Liked him as a football player. Very productive, fast, really has good football instincts. All the things you want in a football player. "

