Steelers downgrade kicker Chris Boswell to out for Sunday's game, reportedly sign replacement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers will be without a big part of their special teams when they head to Philadelphia tomorrow.

The team announced that kicker Chris Boswell has been downgraded to out with a groin injury.

As of this morning, the Steelers did not have a second-string kicker or a kicker on the practice squad.

According to a report from Gerry Dulac, the Steelers are signing Nick Sciba, who was part of training camp earlier this year.

Also out tomorrow is cornerback Josh Jackson.

It's still unclear if linebacker TJ Watt will play.

The Steelers have until 4 p.m. today to activate Watt.

You can catch the Steelers-Eagles game tomorrow at 1 p.m. on KDKA.