Steelers and Acrisure Stadium announce new game day features

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the Steelers set to play their first preseason game this Saturday at the newly-named Acrisure Stadium against the Seahawks, the team and the stadium have announced new additions to the gameday experience.

There will be seven new food items inside the stadium, they include:

Caliente Pizza

Auntie Anne's Pretzels

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

Cuban Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Burgers

Spicy Chicken Waffles

Mojo Pork Nachos

The team also announced that Game Day Tours have returned for the 2022 season.

Game Day Tours give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the stadium as it gets ready for a game day. Fans learn about the team's history, and view the premium seating areas, the Great Hall, and pictures on the field.

Those tours can be booked at this link.

Lastly, the stadium will have "next generation security screenings" at each gate. They said this will expedite the entry into the stadium.

Guests will be instructed to not remove any items from clear bags or pockets and walk through the security screening system.

The Steelers and Seahawks will kickoff of on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium at 7 p.m. and you can stream the game live on KDKA.com.