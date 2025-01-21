T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, and Chris Boswell all named to All-NFL and All-AFC teams

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three members of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been named to this year's All-NFL and All-AFC teams.

Linebacker T.J. Watt, kicker Chris Boswell, and defensive tackle Cam Heyward have all received the honors of being named to the two teams.

All three players were also selected to represent the Steelers in the Pro Bowl Games.

Watt was voted the Steelers' MVP this past season for a fifth time. This year, he recorded 61 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 27 quarterback hits, forced six fumbles, defended four passes, had three strip sacks, and recovered two fumbles.

"No question he is relentless," said head coach Mike Tomlin. "He's not hungry. Hunger can be satisfied. He's driven. You feel it in everything that he does."

Boswell made 41 of his 44 field goal tries this season. The 41 made field goals are a new Steelers record and 13 of those 41 field goals were of 50 yards or longer.

"What can you say about Chris Boswell in 2024 that hadn't been written or said," said Tomlin. "He's been everything that we need him to be. He is performing at an extremely high level and we're extremely comfortable in calling upon him in just about any circumstances. It's just been special.

Heyward recorded 71 tackles this past season with eight sacks, 19 quarterback hits, and 11 passes defended.

"Cam's a heck of a player," said Watt. "No surprises out of all of us in this locker room because I've seen how much he's worked since I walked in the door here, and I think he's having a heck of a season."