4 Steelers players voted to 2025 Pro Bowl Games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sending four players to the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday, Feb. 2, in Orlando, Florida.

Kicker Chris Boswell, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and linebacker T.J. Watt were voted to the annual NFL showcase, all selected as starters.

Boswell, who is making his second Pro Bowl appearance, his first since 2017, has made an NFL-high 40 of 43 field goal attempts this season (93%). He has also been perfect on 33 extra-point attempts. He has made 12 field goals of 50 or more yards this season.

Fitzpatrick was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time.

He has started all 16 games this season, recording 93 tackles, including 60 solo tackles. He has four passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble.

Heyward, 35, was selected to the Pro Bowl Games for the seventh time in his career, previously earning the honor every year from 2017-22.

Having started all 16 games thus far, Heyward has recorded 70 tackles, eight sacks, 12 tackles for a loss and eight passes defended.

T.J. Watt, recently voted team MVP for the fifth time in his career, was selected to the Pro Bowl Games for the seventh time.

Watt has started all 16 games, making 61 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 19 tackles for a loss, 27 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles, four passes defensed, three strip-sacks, and two fumble recoveries.

"The Pro Bowl Games celebrates the biggest stars in the NFL in a format that's fun, competitive and accessible to fans -- with flag football at its core. The players helped create this new format two years ago, and each year we add new elements and surprises," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president of events, club business.

Tickets for the Pro Bowl Games can be found here.