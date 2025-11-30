Watch CBS News
Steelers' Mason Rudolph replaces Aaron Rodgers against Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph replaced Aaron Rodgers early in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers was strip-sacked by Buffalo's Nick Bosa and was slow to get back to his feet, while the strip-sack led to an immediate scoop-and-score touchdown for Buffalo's defense.

On the ensuing drive, Mason Rudolph replaced Rodgers, but proceeded to throw an interception to Buffalo's Christian Benford.

Rodgers left the game with the Steelers trailing Buffalo 10-7.

