Kennywood reopens Steel Curtain

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - The Steel Curtain at Kennywood is back open.

The Steel Curtain went down for maintenance before the Fourth of July weekend but reopened Thursday, the park's communication manager said.

"We have appreciated our guests' patience while we worked closely with the ride's manufacturer on additional maintenance for this one of a kind ride," a statement read.

The Steel Curtain, named after the Steelers' famous 1970s defensive line, opened in 2019 and set a record for the tallest inversion at 197 feet.

The Thunderbolt, which closed along with the Steel Curtain, was able to reopen before the holiday weekend.