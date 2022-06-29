Watch CBS News
Kennywood's Thunderbolt and Steel Curtain down for repairs heading into holiday weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're planning on heading to Kennywood this week, two of the biggest rides in the park are currently closed.

The Thunderbolt and Steel Curtain are both down right now for maintenance.

According to KDKA's news partners at the Post-Gazette, the rides are expected to reopen before the end of the season. 

The park's general manager says they hope to have the Thunderbolt back open for the upcoming holiday weekend.

There's no timeline for the repairs on the Steel Curtain. 

