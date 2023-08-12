Steel City Con kicks off this weekend with tons of celebrities of film and TV

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - Happening right now, it's the weekend that comic book fans look forward to every year - the return of Steel City Con!

The convention is jam-packed with vendors as well as so big names.

It's back at the Monroeville Convention Center today and tomorrow, so if you're a comic book fan or just a pop culture fan, it's certainly the event for you.

Steel City Con takes place every few months at the convention center in Monroeville and it's always a rotating group of celebrity guests and vendors.

It's frequently referred to as one of the best comic cons in the U.S. and is the best in our region.

This weekend, attendees can meet some cool performers such as Andy Serkis who played Gollum in the Lord of the Rings, Billy Dee Williams famous for his portrayal of Lando Calrissian in Star Wars, and Academy Award-winner Marisa Tomei. Tomei has been in plenty of films but won her Oscar for her role in My Cousin Vinnie.

There will also be a bunch of celebrity Q&As like one with Wiliam Shatner himself.

With tons of other celebrities of film and television in attendance, it's a fun weekend event for all. There will also be vendors with comic books, toys, a variety of art, vintage toys, and apparel.

If you're a pop culture fan, make your way to Monroeville for Steel City Con.

Tickets are $37 and meet and greets do cost more.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. today and then 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Check out the lineups, events, and tickets here.