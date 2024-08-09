Steel City Con is at the Monroeville Convention Center this weekend. Here's what you need to know.

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Steel City Con is taking over the Monroeville Convention Center this weekend.

Priscilla Presley, Helen Hunt, "Weird Al" Yankovic and Ralph Macchio are all people you might think are in Hollywood right now. But they are in Monroeville for Steel City Con, which kicked off on Friday.

Seeing celebrities and meeting them is what Steel City Con is about. Convention attendees can meet people many only dream of meeting.

"I always love coming to Pittsburgh," Yankovic told KDKA-TV on Friday. "I think this is the first time I've done a con here in Pittsburgh. I've come here many times doing my concert show and hopefully come back at some point in the near future."

But there is more than just celebrity meetings. Attendees can get their "Star Wars" on, their Joker on or their "The Silence of the Lambs" on. The house from the movie is now an Airbnb in Perryopolis. You can rent it out for an overnight stay or guided tours.

Steel City Con is divided into sections at the convention center. There is a merchandise section, a memorabilia section, and a celebrity section. The lines to get into the convention are not bad but plan on waiting if you want to see the famous people.

Ticket prices start at $24 and go up to $70. The convention is at the Monroeville Convention Center throughout the weekend.