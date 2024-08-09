Steel City Con, veggies, and mediums | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're once again hoping for nice weather this weekend because we're in for a busy weekend in the 'Burgh.

There are a lot of big events going on we're starting with the most star-studded one.

Steel City Con

Of course, we're talking about Steel City Con and it's taking over the Monroeville Convention Center all weekend long.

Hundreds of vendors and dozens of celebrity guests will be in attendance.

That includes Weird Al Yankovic, Martin Sheen, Helen Hunt, Priscilla Presley, Marisa Tomei, and a Karate Kid reunion featuring Ralph Macchio, Elisabeth Shue, and William Zabka.

You can see a full rundown of appearances and vendors on the Steel City Con website at this link.

Pittsburgh VegFest

You can head to Allegheny Commons Park on the North Shore for Pittsburgh's VegFest!

It's taking place on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and it's a celebration of the city's best vegan food.

You'll also be able to enjoy live music, dozens of vendors, speakers, and children's activities.

VegFest has been voted best food festival two years in a row and you learn more on their website right here.

Washington County Agricultural Fair

The 226th Washington County Agricultural Fair gets underway on Saturday and goes all week long.

In addition to the animals, craft exhibits, and food, there will be magic shows, tractor pulls, demolition derbys, eating contests, live music, and so much more.

Of course, there will be historic trolley rides to the fairgrounds thanks to the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum.

The fair takes place at the Washington County Fairground through August 17th.

Get the details on their website here.

Barrel and Flow Fest

The Barrel and Flow Fest takes over the Strip District on Saturday and it celebrates black artists, musicians, chefs, and brewers from around the country.

It has been named the best beer festival in the entire country for two years running.

All of the action will be happening at the Stacks at 3 Crossings in the Strip District from noon until 9 p.m.

Check out the details on the festival website right here.

Rock Reggae and Relief Festival

Meanwhile, on the North Shore, the annual Rock, Reggae, and Relief Festival is back at Stage AE.

The festival features internationally celebrated artists and local favorites.

It all gets underway on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Get tickets at this link.

Zelienople Family Food Truck Festival

Now to Zelienople where you can check out a family food truck festival.

It's happening tomorrow from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Glade Run Lutheran Services.

In addition to all the great food, there will be beer, cocktails, a car cruise, a yard sale, a kids zone, mini golf, raffles, and live music.

Glade Run Lutheran Services has the details on their website at this link.

Three Rivers Psychic Fair

Want to have your mind read or your future predicted? You can do so at the Three Rivers Psychic Fair!

It's taking place on Saturday in the ballrooms at the Comfort Inn in Penn Hills.

Nearly 60 vendors will be on hand including tarot readers, mediums, and healers.

It's all happening from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Admission costs $5 and you can check out more right here.