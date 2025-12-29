Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania State Police trooper hit by vehicle while responding to Butler County crash

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
Read Full Bio
Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper responding to a crash in Butler County was hit by the driver of a vehicle on Monday.

In a news release posted to social media, state police said the trooper was taken to a local hospital in stable condition after the crash, which happened around 2 p.m. on Interstate 79 north at the state Route 422 exit. Authorities said the trooper was at the scene investigating a two-vehicle crash. 

State police said the driver of the vehicle who hit the trooper remained at the scene. No other information was released on Monday evening. Law enforcement is investigating.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue