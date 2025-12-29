Pennsylvania State Police trooper hit by vehicle while responding to Butler County crash

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper responding to a crash in Butler County was hit by the driver of a vehicle on Monday.

In a news release posted to social media, state police said the trooper was taken to a local hospital in stable condition after the crash, which happened around 2 p.m. on Interstate 79 north at the state Route 422 exit. Authorities said the trooper was at the scene investigating a two-vehicle crash.

State police said the driver of the vehicle who hit the trooper remained at the scene. No other information was released on Monday evening. Law enforcement is investigating.