State police reportedly investigating report of indecent assault at Clarion County school

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CLARION (KDKA) - State police in Clarion have opened an investigation into a report of indecent assault at the Union School District. 

This is according to a report from Explore Clarion

According to the report, the incident happened on February 1 and the victim is a 10-year-old boy from New Bethlehem. 

No further details have been made public at this time. 

First published on February 11, 2023 / 11:04 AM

