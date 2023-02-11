State police reportedly investigating report of indecent assault at Clarion County school
CLARION (KDKA) - State police in Clarion have opened an investigation into a report of indecent assault at the Union School District.
This is according to a report from Explore Clarion.
According to the report, the incident happened on February 1 and the victim is a 10-year-old boy from New Bethlehem.
No further details have been made public at this time.
