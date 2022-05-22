State police investigating attempted homicide in O'Hara Township

O'HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police are asking for any information regarding a car chase and shots fired that took place on Route 28 on Saturday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, they were called to the area of Route 28 northbound at Exit 10 (Gamma Drive) just before 9 p.m. on Saturday for reports of shots fired.

A victim reported they were traveling along the road, out of the city, and at some point noticed a vehicle behind them driving erratically.

That vehicle then pulled up beside the victim's vehicle, and pulled out a gun, causing the victim to slam on the brakes, causing the suspect's vehicle to pass the victim.

The suspect then heard several gunshots before their vehicle was hit with gunfire.

While the suspect was hit with glass from the gunfire, they did not sustain any gunshot wounds.

The vehicle in question is described as a white hatchback-style vehicle with Alabama plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Kittanning Barracks at 724-543-2011.