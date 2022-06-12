State police determine cause of truck overturning inside of Squirrel Hill Tunnel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cause of a truck overturning inside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel last week has been determined.

On Friday morning, a truck carrying a trailer of gardening equipment flipped inside the tunnel.

According to state troopers, the truck and trailer were 8,000 pounds over the acceptable weight limit, which would have contributed to the brake failure that led to the truck overturning.

Charges will be filed against both the driver and the owner of the truck for vehicle and equipment violations.