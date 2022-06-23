State police arrest two suspects in connection to 2020 Aliquippa homicide

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police announced they have arrested two suspects in the killing of a man in November 2020.

The Beaver County District Attorney's office along with Pennsylvania State Police Troop D arrested and charged Rico Rodgers and Jeffrey Alford with criminal homicide and firearms violations.

In November 2020, the City of Aliquippa Police responded to a call of a man who had been shot in the area of Wykes Street and Davis Street. Once they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Curtis Flowers, has been shot in the head and killed.

They requested the assistance of state police who then took over the investigation.

On June 17, 2022, police were able to arrest and charge Rodgers and Alford for the murder of Curtis Flowers.