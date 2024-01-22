California woman arrested in theft of 65 Stanley cups — valued at nearly $2,500

Sacramento woman arrested for stealing $2.5K in Stanley cups Sacramento woman arrested for stealing $2.5K in Stanley cups 00:26

On Jan. 17, police in Roseville, California, discovered a 23-year-old woman had allegedly absconded with 65 Stanley cups from a nearby store — worth nearly $2,500.

"Staff saw a woman take a shopping cart full of Stanley water bottles without paying for them," said the Roseville Police Department in a statement on Facebook.

After being confronted by retail staff, the woman refused to stop, stuffing the cups into her car. She was subsequently arrested on a charge of grand theft, and has yet to be identified by officers.

"While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits," said the Roseville police.

One commenter on the post pointed out that in addition to the trove of cups in the trunk and front seat, there was also a bright red Stanley cup in the cup holder, which they hoped police also confiscated.

Colorful Stanley cups caused consumer mayhem earlier this month when the brand dropped a limited edition batch of Valentine's Day colors of the popular tumbler at in-Target Starbucks locations.

Viral video showed shoppers running toward displays of the cups, as well as long lines of consumers waiting to get their hands on one of the coveted Quenchers.