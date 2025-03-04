Man taken into custody after allegedly stabbing a bartender and using racial slurs outside of bar in Swissvale

A man is now facing multiple charges after he allegedly stabbed a bartender and was kicked out of an establishment in Swissvale.

According to the criminal complaint, Owen Vandiver had already been kicked out of Murphy's Tap Room for being overly intoxicated as well as using racial slurs.

He returned to the bar on Monday night and began to fight with people outside. The bartender then came outside to intervene, even pulling out a firearm.

As he tried to get the knife away from Vandiver, he was stabbed.

Police were informed by witnesses that Vandiver had also been kicked out of D's and the Hemlock House for the same things. He then approached one of those witnesses and smacked him on the shoulder, demanding his keys back.

The witness told Vandiver he didn't know him or have his keys. That's when Vandiver used a racial slur and tried to pick a fight. When the witness and another man told him to leave them alone, he pulled out a knife.

Police were able to confirm the story through viewing the surveillance video from Murphy's Tap Room.

Vandiver was treated by EMS at the scene for a severe cut to his hand after he was taken into custody.

He is now facing multiple charges including disorderly conduct, ethnic intimidation, aggravated assault, harassment, and terroristic threats.