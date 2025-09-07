2 people hospitalized after stabbing in Pittsburgh

Two people were hospitalized after a stabbing in Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

Pittsburgh police responded to a reported stabbing just before 8 p.m. at Bigelow Square and Chatham Street.

A man and woman told officers they were in a nearby park when another man approached and demanded money. When they refused, another man stabbed them.

The man suffered wounds to his chin and leg, and the woman had a superficial wound to her arm, police said. Both were taken to a hospital by EMS personnel in stable condition.

Police said the suspect, who was detained at the scene, also had a leg wound and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Charges are forthcoming.