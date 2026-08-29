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Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill Tunnel reopens after three-vehicle crash leads to fire

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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The Squirrel Hill Tunnel was shut down in both directions for several hours on Friday night due to a multi-vehicle crash. 

Around 6 p.m. on Friday evening, police and fire crews were called to the tunnel for what began as a three-vehicle crash that turned into a fire on the eastbound side of the tunnel. 

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the tunnel and into the sky, causing several other drivers to have to evacuate their vehicles, exit the tunnel, and be evaluated by medics at the scene. 

squirrelhilltunnelfire.png
A view of the smoke coming from the tunnel on Friday evening KDKA

The tunnel was shut down for about three hours, ultimately reopening to traffic just before 10 p.m. 

Two people had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. 

Meanwhile, PennDOT tells KDKA-TV that an inspection was done on Friday, and no structural damage was sustained as a result, and electrical repairs were completed as needed. 

They added that there was some tile damage that will need to be repaired, and that will lead to a lane restriction in the future, though that has not been scheduled as of Saturday morning. 

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