Squirrel Hill Tunnel closed after multi-vehicle accident

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - All lanes of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel are closed after an accident on the outbound side Wednesday morning. 

According to PennDOT's Twitter account, there was a multi-vehicle crash on the outbound side between exit 77 and exit 74. 

It is still unknown when the tunnel will re-open. Crews on-scene are re-directing drivers before the tunnel's entrance to the other side, to find an alternate route. 

Stay tuned to KDKA as this story develops. 

First published on March 29, 2023 / 8:24 AM

