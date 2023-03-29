Squirrel Hill Tunnel closed after multi-vehicle accident
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - All lanes of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel are closed after an accident on the outbound side Wednesday morning.
According to PennDOT's Twitter account, there was a multi-vehicle crash on the outbound side between exit 77 and exit 74.
It is still unknown when the tunnel will re-open. Crews on-scene are re-directing drivers before the tunnel's entrance to the other side, to find an alternate route.
Stay tuned to KDKA as this story develops.
