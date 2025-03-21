Watch CBS News
Spring events are starting to pop up in Pittsburgh | KDKA Weekend Planner

By
Jonathan Fisher
KDKA Weekend Planner (3/21/2025)
KDKA Weekend Planner (3/21/2025) 01:14

This weekend there will be a lineup of all new events to attend in Pittsburgh, here's a list of events to check out in the area.  

Spring Flower Show: A Bloom for Every Room

The Phipps Conservatory's Spring Flower Show opens this weekend. You can check out tens of thousands of blooms in every color and display celebrating the season.

This year, a new twist is that each room will be dedicated to a different stunning seasonal bloom. Ticket information is on Phipps' website. The show is only open for four weeks. 

Baldwin Twp. Spring Craft Show

Baldwin Township is having a Spring Craft Fair on Saturday. This is happening at the Municipal Building on Community Park Drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to all the arts and crafts to check out, you can also buy tasty treats at a bake sale.

North Hills Home Show

It's Home Show weekend in the North Hills. The event, which is free to attend, will take place at the North Park Sports Complex in Gibsonia from Friday through Sunday. It features more than 150 exhibits, "How-To" clinics, and demonstrations.

