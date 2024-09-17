Pennsylvania researchers call on people to scoop up spotted lanternflies for science

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — When you see a spotted lanternfly, you probably step on it or ignore it.

But there's something else you can do to help Pennsylvania scientists learn everything about these strange insects that aren't supposed to be here.

All you have to do is catch the lanternfly and give it to researchers at Saint Vincent College. They've been collecting them for a few years as they grow their historical record collection and try to figure out how these bugs adapt to new environments.

Dr. Michelle Duennes, an assistant professor of biology at Saint Vincent College, sees spotted lanternflies overstaying their welcome as a unique chance to study and record the spread of an invasive species.

"To learn about how spotted lanternflies are dealing with this new environment and how they're changing in response to it," Duennes said.

She co-founded the Spotted Lanternfly Invasion Archive with biochemist Dr. Al McDonnell at Chatham University. They're building a sample collection of these bugs. The research project is fueled by help from students and people in the community.

"Because a lot of people really want to help us figure out how to stop spotted lanternflies and also stop potentially other invasive species," Duennes said.

There's so much we don't know about these strange plant hoppers. Duennes said the main data researchers want to collect from the pests is their DNA.

"It can tell us potentially where they came from. It can potentially tell us how far they're traveling to mate with each other. It can tell us how genetically diverse they are. Now, that's an important thing to measure because the more genetically diverse they are, the more adaptable they are to changes, and the more likely they are to stay," Duennes said.

They'll also look at what plants are tastiest to these insects, what kills them and what they kill.

Duennes said Chatham University's Dr. McDonnell is studying the lanternfly's proteins and lipid contents.

They want people in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties to become citizen scientists and start catching adult lanternflies instead of squashing them. They prefer them to be in good condition.

"So, you would take it alive?" KDKA-TV's Jessica Guay asked.

"Yes, if people are brave enough now," Duennes said.

You can sign up to participate. They'll send you a kit and two collection tubes. But you can also get started right now.

"While they're waiting for the kit, they can just have an airtight container. Put the bugs into it, put it in the freezer, or put it in alcohol, and then when you get the kit, you can transfer them," she said.

Duennes knows a trick, so they won't jump on your face. She said you just need an airtight plastic bottle.

"You put it over them, they'll jump up into the bottle. And then you can just take that bottle full of them, put it in the freezer and then once they're dead you can deal with them. But it's surprising how well it works," she said.

You'll need to freeze or preserve the lanternflies in high-proof alcohol. You can then transfer them into the tube that will come with your kit.

Duennes said they ask participants to catch them every year. They've had over 100 people participate and collect samples for them.

They hope other researchers will use their data to develop things that stop their movement. So remember, spot 'em and scoop 'em.

"Because they have not been here very long. There's still probably a lot of consequences to be seen of them being here that just have needed more time to develop. And so, there's still a lot to be learned and see what happens with them over time," said Duennes.

Research so far shows they're not killing a bunch of plant species besides tree of heaven, which is also invasive.

Duennes shared other interesting things she's noticed since they started their project. They're getting more reports of people seeing birds eating lanternflies and lanternfly numbers going down dramatically in some neighborhoods.

If you want to help by catching them, you can sign up by filling out an application online. Researchers plan to set up multiple drop-off locations throughout the city, and they'll be doing pick-ups.