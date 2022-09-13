Watch CBS News
Spirit eliminates seasonal flights to Fort Myers from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Spirit Airlines has eliminated its season flights to Fort Myers, Fla., from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

The Tribune-Review reports that Executive Director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority Gabe Monzo said Spirit has removed the route that has taken passengers on three flights a week between November and May.

The airline will continue its daily flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. In November, it will resume daily flights to Tampa.

