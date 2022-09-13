Spirit eliminates seasonal flights to Fort Myers from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Spirit Airlines has eliminated its season flights to Fort Myers, Fla., from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
The Tribune-Review reports that Executive Director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority Gabe Monzo said Spirit has removed the route that has taken passengers on three flights a week between November and May.
The airline will continue its daily flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. In November, it will resume daily flights to Tampa.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.