Spirit Airlines adding nonstop service from Pittsburgh to Myrtle Beach

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Spirit Airlines is starting nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to Myrtle Beach this spring.

The airline will fly out of the Pittsburgh International Airport to the Myrtle Beach International Airport starting Thursday, March 21, just in time for spring break.

Spirit says the new route grows its service at the Pittsburgh airport to nine nonstop destinations.

The airline will also resume nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach from the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on April 10.

Airlines continue to add routes from the Pittsburgh International Airport, which recently saw a big expansion from Frontier Airlines, adding four nonstop flights to Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth and Raleigh-Durham that will begin in mid-May. Officials expect that expansion to bring $72 million to the region.

Icelandair announced in November it would launch nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to Reykjavík, Iceland, this year. The airport said it previously offered nonstop service to Iceland from the start-up WOW Air, which operated from June 2017 to January 2019. Leisure travelers had a strong response to that route, which the airport said contributed to Icelandair's decision to move into the market.

Most recently, budget airline Breeze Airways announced plans to start seasonal nonstop service to San Diego on May 3.

According to PennDOT, a 2019 study showed the aviation industry has an economic impact of over $34 billion annually and employs over 226,000 people in the state. Gov. Josh Shapiro has called the airport "an important economic engine and gateway for Western Pennsylvania."