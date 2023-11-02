Nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to Iceland launching next year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Icelandair is launching nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to Reykjavík, Iceland, next year.

Joined by Allegheny County leaders at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday, Icelandair announced it'll begin service on May 16.

The airport said it previously offered nonstop service to Iceland from the start-up WOW Air, which operated from June 2017 to January 2019. Leisure travelers had a strong response to that route, which the airport said contributed to Icelandair's decision to move into the market.

"Icelandair is thrilled to announce our newest US gateway: Pittsburgh, Pa. Our hub in Iceland at Keflavík International Airport is a short flight from Pittsburgh International Airport with easy connections to the UK, Scandinavia and Continental Europe," Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason said in a news release.

It'll be the Pittsburgh International Airport's second nonstop flight to Europe on top of British Airways' service to London Heathrow. With the two routes, the airport said Pittsburgh will be connected to the other side of the Atlantic every day of the week from May through October.

"We're just delighted to have a major carrier that's been very successful in Europe for many, many years join us now in Pittsburgh," Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said in a press release. He thanked everybody who collaborated to make the flights possible.

Flights will arrive at Pittsburgh International Airport at 7:20 p.m. and depart at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. From the Keflavík International Airport, passengers can connect to all the European locations in Icelandair's network.

Icelandair is the flag carrier of the Nordic nation. Its fleet consists of 43 Boeing and De Havilland aircraft, with 19 more aircraft on order, the airport said.