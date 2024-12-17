Pittsburgh psychiatrist explains what could be driving spike in adult ADHD diagnoses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Doctors are seeing a significant spike in the number of adults over the age of 30 being diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.

KDKA's Jessica Guay spoke with an Allegheny Health Network psychiatrist who believes more people are putting a name to symptoms they've experienced for many years because there's been increased awareness around ADHD and the stigma around mental health problems has gone down.

It can be frustrating not knowing why you're easily distracted, avoiding things on the to-do list, struggling to complete tasks, finding it hard to listen to others in conversations, acting without thinking first or fidgeting. But it all makes sense when you find out you have ADHD as an adult.

"For most folks, it's like, oh, that's why I do whatever," said Dr. Patton Nickell, a psychiatrist with Allegheny Health Network. "Or that's why I have so much trouble with whatever the problems are. It's usually a sense of relief, and actually to put a name to something that has been bedeviling them can often in and of itself be freeing."

According to data from health care analytics firm Truveta, first-time ADHD diagnoses significantly rose the most in the 30- to 44-year-old and 45- to 64-year-old age groups from 2021 to 2024. There's also been an increase in people older than 65.

According to the analysis that used data within Truveta's health systems, the 30- to 44-year-old age group makes up the largest proportion of people with first-time ADHD diagnoses at nearly 31 percent. Younger adults used to be the most diagnosed group.

Dr. Nickell recently diagnosed a patient in their 70s with the mental health condition. He doesn't think the actual rate of ADHD is increasing. He suspects people are becoming more aware of the condition and seeking a diagnosis.

"ADHD, as we understand it now, has its onset in childhood. You can't develop it later. So, it's been there. I think maybe the issue would be people are just more willing to recognize it and seek treatment," he said.

ADHD symptoms can make everyday tasks a challenge.

"I'll ask somebody, 'Do you leave your kitchen cabinet doors open?' And so that reflects people who have lots of projects started but not completed. Kind of going from thing to thing to thing before you've completed something else and just troubles staying on focus, avoiding what I call sit and think tasks — people who haven't balanced their checkbook for five years because they just can't bring themselves to do it," said Dr. Nickell.

He said people with the condition may also underperform in school and work.

"Once they have an understanding of why that is, they could start to address it and not feel as bad about it," he said.

Dr. Nickell said ADHD is highly treatable with stimulants or non-stimulant medication or talk therapy. There's no single test for diagnosing the condition. He said don't try to self-diagnose and talk to your doctor about getting a screening, which can be easy for patients because it isn't too time-consuming and involves sharing symptoms and behaviors.

So, people with ADHD aren't lazy or unintelligent. In fact, they have some superpowers. And Dr. Nickell said they can be successful.

"People with ADHD tend to be creative. They're broad thinkers. They're not constrained by the usual way people think. So, they come up with different ideas. They have a lot of energy. They tend to attract friends, people around them, because they're usually gregarious," he said.