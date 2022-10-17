Spay-A-Thon aims to spay or neuter up to 400 cats at Humane Animal Rescue

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hopes to spay or neuter 400 cats at event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is holding its annual 24-hour Spay-A-Thon at Pittsburgh's East Side Veterinary Medical Center.

It started at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, and runs until Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 a.m.

They are providing spay and neuter surgeries as well as several vaccines, flea prevention and ear tips to "community cats" at no cost to whoever brings them in.

"Community cats" are un-owned cats that live outdoors in the community.

The group of up to 200 staff and volunteers hope to spay or neuter 400 cats at the event.

