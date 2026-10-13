SpaceX rocket launch captured on camera in western Pennsylvania

The SpaceX rocket that launched into orbit early Tuesday morning from Florida could be seen shooting across the sky in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Photos sent to KDKA-TV from places like Greensburg, Uniontown and Frostburgh, Maryland, show the rocket blasting through the sky, white plumes trailing behind it.

NASA said the mission lifted off at 6:33 a.m. on Tuesday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, hauling more than 6,300 pounds of supplies and hardware bound for the International Space Station.

It's also carrying new experiments like hardware to manufacture artificial retinas in microgravity that could help restore vision for patients on Earth and brain organoids that could uncover potential treatment targets for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and multiple sclerosis, NASA said.

It's set to dock at the International Space Station at 11 a.m. on Thursday, and it will remain there until mid-November when it comes back with research and cargo, splashing down off the California coast.

You can see photos of the rocket's launch as seen from the Pittsburgh area below.

The SpaceX rocket launch seen from Uniontown, Pennsylvania (Photo provided to KDKA)

The SpaceX rocket launch seen from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 13, 2026 (Photo provided to KDKA)

The SpaceX rocket launch seen from Greensburg, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 13, 2026 (Photo provided to KDKA)

The SpaceX rocket launch seen from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 13, 2026 (Photo provided to KDKA)

The SpaceX rocket launch seen from Route 66 in Pennsylvania, on Oct. 13, 2026 (Photo provided to KDKA)