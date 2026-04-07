Pittsburgh-area Meals on Wheels service in jeopardy of losing its location

A small service in Bridgeville is facing a big worry, as Southwest Meals on Wheels helps ensure people in need have access to a warm meal. But they are now facing a steep increase in operating costs.

Mari Murphy has been helping to put together meals at Southwest Meals on Wheels for 20 years. She's the kitchen coordinator, but has also served in a variety of roles with the organization.

"I'm very happy with what I'm doing, and I really like serving the people," Murphy said.

Southwest Meals on Wheels is currently in Bridgeville Manor. It pays $500 a month in rent, a price Murphy calls "cheap."

But its property manager, Silver Tree Residential, based in Tennessee, said that it will go up to $750 a month in July, and that Southwest Meals on Wheels will have to pay its own utilities, too. The utilities would be an additional cost.

A representative for Silver Tree said Southwest Meals on Wheels is not currently paying for electric usage, something Silver Tree said averages $1,100 to $1,200 per month and would come close to $2,000 combined between that and rent.

"It's scary," said Candy Mageras, program director for Southwest Meals on Wheels.

Any increase feels like a lot for this nonprofit, especially because it does not receive government funding, Mageras and Murphy added. That's why it started an online fundraiser, because the organization does not want to have to stop services.

"We currently have about 85 customers," Mageras said.

Murphy said the kitchen is in a good spot for the nonprofit and that it would not want to leave.

"It has everything we need. " It's convenient, it's good for our volunteers," Murphy said.