Large piece of land in South Strabane Township being marketed for potential data center use

A large piece of land in South Strabane Township is being marketed for data center and artificial intelligence infrastructure use.

Data centers are a hot topic nowadays in the Pittsburgh area and the plans to build them are often met with controversy.

The Zediker Station property near the Interstate 79 and Interstate 79 corridors in Washington County consists of 1,500 acres and is located around 20 miles southwest of Pittsburgh.

The development site that's being marketed for data center use would rank among the larger data center properties in Pennsylvania as well as mid-Atlantic region.

CNX Resources owns the land that's already zoned for industrial use and has access to two rail lines.

The property has 400 buildable acres that would have the capacity to produce 500 to 700 megawatts of electricity.

"Washington County is proud to support this transformative project that positions our region and Washington County at the forefront of sustainable data center development," said Nick Sherman, Chair of the Washington County Board of Commissioners. "The Zediker Station property is primed for development and represents significant economic opportunity for our community—bringing quality jobs, infrastructure investment, and innovative energy solutions. Washington County, already a leader in the national energy economy, stands ready to demonstrate that we are open for business and ready to lead the burgeoning digital economy as well."

In recent years, the Zediker Station property has been marketed for other uses including manufacturing and mixed use developments, but those plans were never completed.