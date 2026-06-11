The South Side Street Fest is coming to Pittsburgh this summer. Here's what to know.

East Carson Street on Pittsburgh's South Side will be closed off to cars, people under 21 years old and anyone who has previously committed a crime in the space as part of a new plan aimed at replacing what can be a chaotic late weekend evening in the bar-filled corridor with what's being dubbed the South Side Street Fest.

The street fest will fill East Carson Street on Friday and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. between 12th and 18th streets. During that time, people entering must pass through metal detectors and IDs will be scanned to verify that individuals are at least 21 and that they aren't on a list of people not allowed to enter.

"Pittsburghers love the South Side," said Peter Margittai, president of the Southside Chamber of Commerce. "And they want to come back. They're just scared, and this is giving them a great reason to come back. It's going to be fun, it's going to be safe."

The plan was revealed at a community meeting on Thursday involving Pittsburgh Public Safety, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, the South Side Community Action Network, and the Chamber of Commerce.

The Southside Hospitality Partnership is the official sponsor of the festival, which is scheduled to begin on June 20 and will run on Fridays and Saturday nights until Sept. 12.

Compared to the restrictions placed on Market Square, which banned children from entering that space, this plan is being done in closer conjunction with city police, a public safety spokesperson said.

"We want to change the behavior down here," Zone 3 Police Commander Jeff Abraham said. "In 2026, we've seized 62 firearms, illegal firearms down here, and we're just trying to get those type of bad actors to stop coming to East Carson Street."

Road closures will start at 9 p.m. At that time, people inside the footprint will either be given wristbands or be asked to re-enter at the security entry points. Residents will be able to park their cars on side streets, but if they are on East Carson Street, they'll have to go.

"It's a really exciting plan for the South Side," said John DeMauro, a member of the South Side Hospitality Partnership and owner of South Side businesses. "This plan really provides structure and expectation for people coming to East Carson Street, but it's also going to provide things to do."

They've already had discussions, he said, about activating storefronts outside during the festival.

"So, for instance, at my storefront, I'll be selling food outside," DeMauro said. "We want to implement some music on the street, we want to implement some art on the street."

As for open-container rules, people won't be allowed to bring their beers outside of bars onto the street. They will be allowed to purchase beers from designated tents in the street. Those beers will be priced at a "premium," one of the speakers during the informational meeting on Thursday said.

"You're going to be safe when you come to East Carson Street, you're going to be able to enjoy yourself, you're going to be able to have fun, like many people have for the past 30 years," DeMauro said.

Rosemarie Berman of the Southside Community Action Network was tasked with taking the questions of those in attendance and posing them to officials.

"People are concerned about what if I live on Carson Street. How do I get to my place? How are we going to handle people on the side streets? And I think they addressed all those concerns pretty much this evening," Berman said.

Asked if people thought the plan would work, she said that people are optimistic. She added that people expect bumps in the road early, but in the end, it will evolve into something "wonderful."

"I don't think it's perfect, but I don't think anyone really does. But it's a really good plan," said Margittai.