South Side Area school board to vote on possible teacher furloughs

A difficult decision lies ahead for the South Side Area School District as the school board prepares to vote on possible teacher furloughs during a meeting Wednesday evening.

The district is considering the elimination of four teaching positions, including tech education, foreign language, physical education and a librarian position.

The possibility of losing long-serving educators has left many surprised, including South Side Education Association President Michael Baker.

"We have asked throughout the year if the board was considering anything like this, and the answer has been no," Baker said.

Superintendent Alan Fritz said he understands the community's frustrations but cited a significant decline in enrollment as the driving force behind the tough choices.

Once home to more than 1,100 students, the district now serves just around 800 — a decline that has left the school with more teachers than it can afford.

Despite the explanation, some community members say the news came with little warning and poor timing.

"These teachers really had such tremendous impacts on my life," said former student Gracie Hartle. "And I feel for their teaching positions to be in jeopardy in this manner isn't necessary."

"I honestly think it's a little bull crap that they're getting rid of teachers who've been here quite a while now," said Dalton Sickelsmith, a former student and local guardian. "It just throws me off why they'd go and do it now."

Superintendent Fritz says even if the positions are eliminated, the programs themselves will remain in place, taught by teachers with more seniority.

"These people have dedicated their life. This is a career. This is their purpose, and it's being taken away from them," said Baker. "The impact and relationships they've made with the community and the students will be ripped away if they're removed from this program."

Alongside the proposed furloughs, the district is also considering an early retirement incentive as another way to reduce staff without involuntary layoffs.

The school board meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and community members are able to attend.