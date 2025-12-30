Watch CBS News
Shots fired at South Hills Village Mall, Bethel Park police say

By Jennifer Borrasso,
Michael Guise
No one was hit after shots were fired at South Hills Village Mall on Tuesday evening, authorities said. 

In a post on Facebook, the Bethel Park Police Department said officers were called to the mall for a report of a shooting outside the AMC movie theater around 4 p.m. 

g9c3miuxqaer1bu.jpg
Shots were fired outside the AMC movie theater at South Hills Village Mall on Dec. 30, 2025.  (Photo Credit: KDKA)

At the scene, officers found a man who had been assaulted, not shot. Police added that the investigation found that an unknown number of shots were fired, and no one was hit. 

Police said the suspects fled South Hills Village Mall and were taken into custody by other local police departments. A KDKA crew was in Mt. Lebanon as law enforcement searched for the suspects. It was not immediately clear how many people were arrested or where they were taken into custody. 

Bethel Park police said there is no threat to the public. The investigation continues. No other information was immediately released on Tuesday evening.  

KDKA reached out to South Hills Village Mall for comment. A spokesperson referred all inquiries to the police. 

