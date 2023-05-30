South Greensburg man accused of taping pacifier in his 2-month-old baby's mouth

SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man is facing child endangerment charges.

Police say he taped a pacifier in his 2-month-old baby's mouth. According to investigators, Jordan Hirst called friends and family in a panic last month saying he didn't know where his 1-year-old son had gone.

When they arrived at Hirst's home, they told police he was drunk. They found his son lying on the floor next to his crib with dried blood in and around his nose and his 2-month-old baby was in her crib with a pacifier taped in her mouth.

Hirst is facing two counts of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.