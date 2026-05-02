South Fayette High School's Mini-THON sets new record, raises $351K for pediatric cancer

Students at South Fayette High School raised a record $351,251.48 for pediatric cancer research during their annual Mini-THON, extending the school's national fundraising streak.

The total, revealed around 5:50 a.m. Saturday at the end of the overnight event, surpasses last year's $350,492.58 and marks the fourth consecutive year the school has set the highest Mini-THON fundraising total in the country, according to a press release provided by the district.

Proceeds benefit Four Diamonds, which supports children and families battling pediatric cancer.

The event, held from Friday evening through Saturday morning, is the culmination of a yearlong student-led campaign organized primarily by the school's Honors Management class.

This year's effort was led by seniors Paige Deklewa, Luke Gillen, and Hannah Yeh. The class, co-taught by Brandon Flannery and Gary Smith, secured more than $115,000 in sponsorships and managed all aspects of the event.

Smith credited the school community for the program's continued success.

"Anything we ask them to do, they do for us, they do for you, they do for the kids," Smith said during the event, thanking faculty and students for their support.

In an email to the district, Flannery said nearly 40 teachers volunteered overnight, helping with food, activities, and logistics to create what he described as "an unbelievable atmosphere."

Yeh, one of the event's chairs, said the moment carried special meaning as her final year participating.

"If you told freshman-year me that over the past four years I would see multiple national records and over a million dollars raised for the kids, I wouldn't believe you," she said before the final reveal. "But now that I've seen it happen, I couldn't be more proud."