Sources: Former Pittsburgh Assistant Chief Larry Scirotto is mayor's choice to be new chief

Sources: Gainey will be announcing a new police chief in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sources tell KDKA-TV the Gainey administration will be announcing a new police chief in Pittsburgh.

Multiple sources confirm Larry Scirotto, a former assistant chief in Pittsburgh, will be named as the mayor's choice to lead the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

The job was initially offered to Ryan Lee, the former embattled police chief of Boise, Idaho, but after some initial pushback from Pittsburgh City Council, the same sources say that the offer was withdrawn and Scirotto will be named instead.

Scirotto was a career officer in Pittsburgh until he retired in 2018. He then accepted the job as chief in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in June 2021. However, he was fired after about six months over a dispute about promotions.

Scirotto, Lee and former Pittsburgh Police Commander Jason Lando were named as finalists for the job by a search firm.