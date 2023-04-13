Mayor Ed Gainey says former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee hasn't been offered police chief job

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said the city's police chief job has not been offered to anyone.

Last week, sources tell KDKA-TV Gainey offered the job to Ryan Lee, the former embattled police chief of Boise, Idaho, over two former ranking Pittsburgh police officers.

"We have not made a choice yet," Gainey said. "We are doing our due diligence."

He insists he never offered the police chief job to Lee, the former chief who was forced to resign last year after a series of complaints, including an allegation he fractured the neck of an officer during an impromptu training exercise.

"Part of this process is vetting all the candidates out, making sure that the backgrounds come back," Gainey said. "When we do our due diligence, we will be ready to speak."

Sources say Lee was one of three finalists selected by a search firm. Also interviewed were former Pittsburgh Police Commander Jason Lando, who is the current chief of Frederick, Maryland, and former Pittsburgh Assistant Chief Larry Scirotto, who was recently dismissed as chief of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"Each one of those candidates was above an A, they were above A," Gainey said. "They were great candidates."

Councilperson Anthony Coghill, the Public Safety chair, expressed concern about the selection process.

"What comforts me is we will have the 'yes' or 'no' vote on City Council after we vet the new police chief," Coghill said.

"We always have concerns when we hear of reports as to a checkered past or allegations," he added.

Both Lando and Scirotti told KDKA-TV they have not been told anything official by the recruiter or the city.

Lando issued a statement to KDKA-TV on Wednesday, saying:

"Leading the Frederick Police Department for the past 2+ years has been an absolute honor. I could not ask for more community support or a better team than the one at FPD. My decision to seek the Pittsburgh chief job was not one I took lightly. But Pittsburgh is where I grew up and where my family still lives. It's where I spent 21 years of my policing career. Right now, Pittsburgh needs a trustworthy, innovative, and collaborative leader to move the Bureau of Police forward. I believe my track record both in Frederick and in Pittsburgh clearly demonstrates my ability to bring cops and community together, and to reimagine what policing could look like in the City of Pittsburgh."

Scirotto also issued a statement to KDKA-TV on Wednesday, saying:

"I see the opportunity to lead the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police as the pinnacle of my law enforcement career. I spent 23 years with the Bureau from a patrol officer to Assistant Chief. As a rookie, I always thought I would be the Chief someday and now that the opportunity is in front of me, I know I am the leader this department needs for our officers and our community!"

KDKA-TV called Lee on Wednesday but did not hear back.

City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith said the council won't discuss the hiring until a name is submitted. Gainey hopes the background checks will be done next week.